Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $12.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.