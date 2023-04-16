Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

