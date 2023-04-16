Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,065,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,294,000 after acquiring an additional 80,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,406,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

