SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 0.5 %

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.