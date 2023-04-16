Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
PRLB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Proto Labs Price Performance
NYSE PRLB opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.19. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.