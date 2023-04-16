Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

PRLB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Price Performance

NYSE PRLB opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.19. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

