Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Expands By 2,463.0%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 2,463.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of AZYO opened at $1.45 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 1,819.23% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aziyo Biologics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

In related news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

