Evercore ISI Raises Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $45.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.42.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.67.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Stories

