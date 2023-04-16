Truist Financial Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $590.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $560.00 to $590.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUM. TheStreet cut Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $596.88.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $523.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.88 and its 200 day moving average is $510.60. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

