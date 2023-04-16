Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.40.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $256.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.36. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $261.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.