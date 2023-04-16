Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 over the last 90 days. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.