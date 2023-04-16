Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.67.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 5.8 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $261.26 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $282.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -159.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,856. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $65,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after purchasing an additional 162,076 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Stories

