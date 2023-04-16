Raymond James Lowers Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $81.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
MIRM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MIRM opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $948.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.
Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)
