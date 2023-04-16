Raymond James Lowers Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $81.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MIRM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $948.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.