Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

PKE stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.55. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

About Park Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

