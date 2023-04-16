Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,633 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

