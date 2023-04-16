MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
MBIA Price Performance
Shares of MBI stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
