MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of MBI stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Featured Articles

