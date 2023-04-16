Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $873.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 167.68%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

