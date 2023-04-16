Truist Financial Trims Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price to $16.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

