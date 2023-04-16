Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Nevro Stock Performance

NYSE NVRO opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,649.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. Nevro has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $77.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 294.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 807,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nevro by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 638,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

