StockNews.com Upgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to “Buy”

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $998,260. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 234.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 335,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 63.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.