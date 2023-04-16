StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.81. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.