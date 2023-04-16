StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.81. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
