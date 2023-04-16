Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ASR opened at $303.77 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $179.01 and a 12 month high of $314.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 500.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 241,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,588,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at about $18,410,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 706.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 62,241 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.