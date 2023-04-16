Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.72. Express has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a negative return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Express will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Express

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Express by 13,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

