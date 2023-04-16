RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Acquires $410,500.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Stone House Capital Management acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
RumbleON Price Performance
RumbleON stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RumbleON by 268.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RumbleON (RMBL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.