RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Acquires $410,500.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Stone House Capital Management acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RumbleON Price Performance

RumbleON stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RumbleON by 268.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RumbleON Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on RMBL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.