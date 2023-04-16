StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.77.
