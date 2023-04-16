Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Up 2.6 %
AWX stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Avalon Company Profile
