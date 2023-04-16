CIBC Lowers Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDS. Benchmark initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NYSE:PDS opened at $51.96 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $703.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Precision Drilling by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 117,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

