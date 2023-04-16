Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VSTO. B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

