StockNews.com Upgrades TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

