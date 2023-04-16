StockNews.com Upgrades TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
TrueBlue Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
