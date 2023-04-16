Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

