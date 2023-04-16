Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp grew its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

