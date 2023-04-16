ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Stock Down 0.9 %

RMD opened at $224.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

