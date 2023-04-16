BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

