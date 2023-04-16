StockNews.com Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
NYSE ABEV opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
