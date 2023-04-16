StockNews.com Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 285,755,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after buying an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ambev by 1,244.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,554,000 after buying an additional 27,753,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Ambev by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,570,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after buying an additional 6,012,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

