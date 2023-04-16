Bank of America Increases Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $7.80

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $6.50 to $7.80 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.45.

NYSE AAN opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.96. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -263.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Amundi raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

