Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the sale, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the sale, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,034 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,387,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,459,000 after buying an additional 395,803 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunrun by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,321,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after buying an additional 143,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.