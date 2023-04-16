Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BG. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.