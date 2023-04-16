Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BG. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.13.
Bunge Price Performance
Shares of BG stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40.
Bunge Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.