Insider Selling: Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $700,158.25 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

