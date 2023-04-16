Insider Selling: Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $700,158.25 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Aptiv Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aptiv
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptiv (APTV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.