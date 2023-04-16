Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) CEO Sells $1,253,000.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $67,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $81,570.00.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,656,500.00.
Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
