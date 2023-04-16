BRC (BRCC) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BRC to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares BRC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BRC
|-27.51%
|473.27%
|85.68%
|BRC Competitors
|-44.63%
|2.10%
|-11.49%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares BRC and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BRC
|$301.31 million
|-$82.91 million
|-2.98
|BRC Competitors
|$11.18 billion
|$1.66 billion
|41.21
Risk & Volatility
BRC has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BRC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BRC
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|BRC Competitors
|178
|1204
|1539
|31
|2.48
BRC presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 93.17%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 92.36%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
BRC beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.