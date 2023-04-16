Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) is one of 992 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sunshine Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -615.37% -91.27% -85.23% Sunshine Biopharma Competitors -3,403.69% -234.22% -35.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunshine Biopharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunshine Biopharma Competitors 4235 15114 41583 718 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.24%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunshine Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $4.35 million -$26.74 million -0.37 Sunshine Biopharma Competitors $8.61 billion $241.84 million -3.60

Sunshine Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma. Sunshine Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma competitors beat Sunshine Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

