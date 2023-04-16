Analyzing Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics and Kronos Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 180.74%. Kronos Bio has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 726.92%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $14.46 million 27.93 -$112.72 million ($3.80) -4.99 Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$133.20 million ($2.37) -0.55

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Kronos Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bicycle Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -779.35% -37.51% -26.02% Kronos Bio N/A -47.51% -40.38%

Volatility & Risk

Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Bicycle Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Kronos Bio

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of entospletinib in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, is a next-generation SYK inhibitor for treatment of autoimmune disease. Kronos Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.