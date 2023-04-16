H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Critical Survey

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -213.02% -286.05% -63.55% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avinger and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,250.14%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than H-CYTE.

14.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.27 million 0.81 -$17.62 million ($4.74) -0.14 H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

Volatility and Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avinger beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

