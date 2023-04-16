Head-To-Head Analysis: Prime Meridian (PMHG) versus Its Rivals

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) is one of 317 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Prime Meridian to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 29.63% 14.82% 1.15% Prime Meridian Competitors 26.42% 12.91% 1.21%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Prime Meridian pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Prime Meridian and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $32.67 million $9.68 million 7.58 Prime Meridian Competitors $1.85 billion $329.57 million 8.45

Prime Meridian’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Prime Meridian and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Meridian Competitors 869 7575 6599 305 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 45.46%. Given Prime Meridian’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prime Meridian has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prime Meridian rivals beat Prime Meridian on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

