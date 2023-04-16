Financial Survey: Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) versus (NYSE:FCFS)

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) and (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hertz Global and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $8.69 billion 0.56 $1.04 billion $3.27 4.69 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hertz Global and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hertz Global beats on 1 of the 1 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

(Get Rating)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.