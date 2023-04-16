Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Ashford has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

