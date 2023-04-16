Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $1,313,460.20 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, F Barry Bays sold 26,241 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $656,549.82.

On Monday, March 13th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $227,010.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $204,356.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $202,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $674,723.63.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMCI. Stephens began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

