The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells $3,532,871.28 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

