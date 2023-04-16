Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lawson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lawson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lawson in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Lawson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LWSOF opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. Lawson has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $41.26.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

