Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also

