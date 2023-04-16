BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
PPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
Shares of PPC opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 56.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 268,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
