BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 56.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 268,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.