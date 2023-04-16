Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Insider Activity

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

